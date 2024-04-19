Stunning Views from El Histórico Puente Blanco Restaurant

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Quebradillas.- El Histórico Puente Blanco Restaurant, in Quebradillas, opens a window to discover the charms of this bicentennial town through its extensive menu, which features the best of Puerto Rican cuisine, as well as international options.

Its location treats diners to a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean and the old viaduct, all while tasting the recipes of chef José Morales Lugo, who returned to his hometown after working for more than half a century in New York’s restaurant scene.

At more than 80 years old, chef Morales Lugo continues to work in the restaurant’s kitchen. He opened the business in 1997, where he works together with his son, Gabriel Morales Viera.

“My dad worked as a chef in the United States for more than 60 years; he worked in New York. He had opened a restaurant of his own there, but as the years passed, he decided to return to Quebradillas to create jobs for the people of the town where he was born,” said Gabriel, who works as the manager, waiter and kitchen assistant, among other roles.

Morales Viera explained that the restaurant takes its name from the nearby bridge, which was built more than a century ago.

“That bridge is 101 years old; it used to be the railroad track. It leads to Camuy, but it’s been closed for about 26 years, and since the restaurant is the last on the culinary route of Estación street, we decided to name it after the bridge so that people won’t forget its history,” he explained.

Chef José Morales Lugo (left) and his son, Gabriel Morales Viera, owners of El Histórico Puente Blanco Restaurant. (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

The restaurant’s menu features over fifty options. Among the chef’s specialties are dishes that bring surf and turf together.

One of his creations is the ‘tres mosqueteros’ (three musketeers), which is a filet mignon with lobster and garlic shrimp, with salad, mashed potatoes, fries, or tostones (fried plantains) as side dishes.

“We serve everything here. If you don’t see it on the menu, we’ll make it for you however you want to eat it. I can say that, among the main courses, one of the most popular is the whole flounder, or the flounder fillet. The mahi-mahi is also very popular, and it can be breaded, al ajillo (garlic), or in butter,” he said.

“The filet mignon with half lobster sells very well, as do the churrasco (skirt steak) with garlic shrimp, the lobster or shrimp mofongo, the seafood grouper, and the seafood flounder. The rices, such as paella, lobster rice, rice with chicken, or the mamposteao (stewed rice with beans), which is really good, also sell well” he said.

He also pointed out other poultry options, including the ‘Puente Blanco’ chicken, which, according to Gabriel, is “a stuffed chicken breast in an eggplant sauce with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and white wine.”

“Another one of our specialties are the seafood pastas. We offer pastas, such as fettuccine Alfredo, and we make all the sauces here. They can include shrimp and lobster, and for those who don’t eat meat, we can serve it with vegetables,” he explained.

“We can’t forget the fried chicken with mofongo, or the carne frita (fried pork) with mofongo, which the locals love,” he said, while pointing out that “what they order the most is the surtidos, which is a tray that combines carne frita, fried chicken, sorullitos de maíz (cornmeal fritters) and cheese balls, and the octopus or lobster cocktail.”

As for salads, the menu features alternatives made with lobster, octopus, shrimp, or a variety of seafood. For soups, there’s plantain, onion, black bean, and Italian soup.

“For dessert, we have cheese or vanilla flan, and our house drink is the Puente Blanco. It is a sweet cocktail that is made with pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and two liquors”.

Morales Viera explained that the facility can accommodate up to 526 people, “certified by the Fire Department”.

“We have the main hall, a terrace that connects to the activity hall, and the bar. Many Americans come here, as well as locals. A lot of people pass by, they’re surprised to see that we exist, and they come in. We are the last restaurant in the culinary route,” he insisted.