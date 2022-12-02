💬See comments
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain granted Thursday the Mediation Team’s request to postpone the filing of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s Plan of Adjustment (PREPA-POA) for one week.
Friday, December 2, 2022 - 6:52 p.m.
