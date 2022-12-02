En la foto la sede de la Autoridad de Energía Eléctrica, en Santurce. (GFR Media)
This Thursday was the deadline that the judge addressing Puerto Rico’s bankruptcy process gave the Oversight Board to restructure some $12 billion in PREPA obligations.

U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain granted Thursday the Mediation Team’s request to postpone the filing of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s Plan of Adjustment (PREPA-POA) for one week.

