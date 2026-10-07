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7 de octubre de 2026
89°Probabilidad de lluvias y tronadas
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prima:Taikú and Dákiti: new donation will support the rehabilitation of two manatees for their eventual return to the sea

The Alma de Bahía Foundation called for support for the Caribbean Manatee Conservation Center

October 7, 2026 - 5:05 PM

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The Caribbean manatee is facing the threat of extinction and multiple threats to its survival. (Suministrada .)
Redacción El Nuevo Día
By Redacción El Nuevo Día

For a manatee to be released back into the ocean requires a recovery process that depends on specialized care, feeding, and veterinary attention. For more than 15 years, the Alma de Bahía Foundation has supported the Caribbean Manatee Conservation Center in this effort. As part of this collaboration, the Foundation awarded a new grant to strengthen the Center’s rescue, care, and rehabilitation efforts and invited organizations and individuals to contribute to the continuation of its work.

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