8 de julio de 2024
The 2024 Republican government program stopped referring to statehood for Puerto Rico

At a time when the Republican Party is in the hands of Donald Trump, the platform merely welcomes “greater participation in all aspects of the political process” of the five U.S. territories

July 8, 2024 - 5:12 PM

Donald Trump has strongly rejected statehood for Puerto Rico. (Carlos Osorio)
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

The U.S. Republican Party Platform Committee adopted its 2024 platform on Monday, which, contrary to the previous one, excludes encouraging the proposal to move Puerto Rico towards statehood and limits itself to welcoming “greater participation” of the five U.S. territories “in all aspects of the political process”.

José A. Delgado
