At a time when the Republican Party is in the hands of Donald Trump, the platform merely welcomes “greater participation in all aspects of the political process” of the five U.S. territories
July 8, 2024 - 5:12 PM
The U.S. Republican Party Platform Committee adopted its 2024 platform on Monday, which, contrary to the previous one, excludes encouraging the proposal to move Puerto Rico towards statehood and limits itself to welcoming “greater participation” of the five U.S. territories “in all aspects of the political process”.
