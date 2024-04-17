The alarm rings at A Fuego Bar & Restaurant

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Luquillo.- Just like in fire stations, when the alarm at A Fuego Bar & Restaurant rings, everyone recognizes the call to action. The restaurant, located in the iconic Luquillo Kiosks, honors the work of firemen. When that bell rings, however, it is a warning that a culinary experience is about to begin.

Kiosk #50 in this popular gastronomic area stands out for its unique concept featuring two floors: the first floor resembles a firetruck cabin, while the second floor has a beautiful terrace overlooking the sea.

“When the bell rings, the fire station is communicating with the waitstaff, who are dressed as firefighters, signaling that the food is ready,” explained Astrid Vélez, co-owner of the restaurant with her husband, Roberto Colón. Although they offer Colombian cuisine, since Vélez is originally from Medellín, A Fuego has a varied menu.

PUBLICIDAD

One of the most popular dishes is the lobster served with mofongo, which is presented in an exquisite manner. “We specialize in mofongo, but we have all kinds of food, from Colombian to vegan and vegetarian options. We have a bit of everything, but the live lobster is the most popular dish. The client can choose a lobster from our tank and have it served in garlic cream or criolla sauce,” the owner explained. For those who want to experience Colombian flavors, Vélez recommends the bandeja paisa, a dish that reflects her roots but cates well to the Puerto Rican palate.

One of the most popular dishes is the lobster served with mofongo. (XAVIER GARCIA)

“Bandeja paisa includes rice, beans, ground beef, pork cracklings, Colombian chorizo, fried egg, avocado, Colombian arepa, and ripe plantains. It’s a very complete dish, and Puerto Ricans enjoy eating hearty, so this dish is ideal,” recommended the businesswoman, whose husband is Puerto Rican.

One of the best parts of the bandeja paisa is the Colombian arepa, which is made with a corn base. Vélez also recommends the Colombian empanadas, made in-house with the same dough. “We import the corn, cook it, grind it, and make arepas and the famous Colombian empanadas. Our empanadas are made from cornmeal and filled with chicken or beef and served with a Colombian salsa we prepare fresh every day; it’s spectacular,” assured the owner. A Fuego also offers fresh fish, seafood, chuletas can-can, steak, fish tacos, and other dishes that promise to satisfy hunger instantly. Additionally, they provide quality service, courtesy of their “firefighters,” who are always attentive and ready to serve.

PUBLICIDAD

Astrid Vélez, owner of A Fuego Bar & Restaurant. (XAVIER GARCIA)

How did they end up at the kiosks? Vélez spent many years as a banker and entrepreneur at Colombia’s foremost telecommunications firm until circumstances forced her to leave her country. “I was the largest distributor of cell phones in Colombia. Then I retired and relocated to the United States, where I had gas stations in Florida.” When the oil crisis hit, we moved here and started investing in Puerto Rico,” the Colombian shared. However, the Luquillo Kiosks was not new to Vélez. Her mother-in-law has been running a business in the area for over 25 years, which motivated her to invest in the area due to its status as one of the most popular gastronomic destinations on the island.

We made the decision because my mother-in-law, Milagros Cruz, has been here in the kiosks for 28 years. She had her own restaurant, and my husband and I had bought this place as an investment. We always thought that if we ever retired, we would come here and start something of our own. Eventually, we decided to retire and start this restaurant as a tribute to 9/11,” explained the entrepreneur, who now serves as the secretary of the Asociación de Proprietarios de Quioscos de Luquillo.

That is how they opened their restaurant to the public on June 29, 2017, which now has 42 employees and has emerged as one of the most unique culinary concepts in the Luquillo Kiosks. “We were the first to have a seaside view, and now the public can enjoy the beauty of the beach view while dining with us,” said the businesswoman.