The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday $51.4 million in grants to help Puerto Rico install ten electric vehicle (EV) charging ports along major corridors as part of a project to build out an electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The Biden administration awards $51.4 millions to the island for Highway Bridge Improvements, Electric Vehicle Program. The Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority will manage the funds. The Puerto Rico Corridors Project is one of the 47 projects in 22 states to strategically deploy publicly accessible electric vehicle charging and alternative fueling infrastructure that will receive $623 million in grant funding.

According to the Department of Transportation, EV sales have more than quadrupled under the Biden administration, and the number of publicly available charging ports has grown by nearly 70 percent. More than 4 million EVs are now on the road in the United States and Puerto Rico.

“America led the arrival of the automotive era, and now we have a chance to lead the world in the EV revolution — securing jobs, savings and benefits for Americans in the process,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The new funding “will help ensure that EV chargers are accessible, reliable and convenient for American drivers while creating jobs in charger manufacturing, installation and maintenance for American workers.”

This week, Puerto Rico’s Treasury Department said that a loophole in the language of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would prevent island residents from accessing the federal tax credit of up to $7,500 for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

According to Puerto Rico Treasury Deputy Secretary, Angel Pantoja, in 2023 the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and the U.S. Treasury Department confirmed the ineligibility of island residents.

The grants Buttigieg announced Thursday are “made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $2.5 billion Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program, a competitive funding program, and will fund 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico.”

“Every community across the nation deserves access to convenient and reliable clean transportation,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm.

The U.S. Department of Energy will assist in identifying and recommending potential locations for the 10 EV charging stations, designated as an Alternative Corridor. According to the Department of Transportation, the EV charging stations should be within one mile of highway exits and spaced less than 30 miles from each other.

“From my time working at the local level, I know that finding electric vehicle charging in a community is different from finding charging along highways,” said U.S. Transportation Deputy Secretary Polly Trottenberg.

Governor Pedro Pierluisi said the grant announcement is “great news for the goal we have set to have a cleaner and more resilient Puerto Rico.”