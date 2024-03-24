Opinión
24 de marzo de 2024
prima:The director and members of Taller La Goyco raised “community issues” to Kamala Harris

Mariana Reyes Angleró, Executive Director of the community and cultural center, talks about the U.S. Vice President’s visit to that center

March 24, 2024 - 2:31 PM

En video: los momentos que marcaron la visita de Kamala Harris en Puerto Rico
PLAY

En video: los momentos que marcaron la visita de Kamala Harris en Puerto Rico

Así fueron las horas de la vicepresidenta en la isla.

José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

The Executive Director of Taller Comunidad La Goyco, (La Goyco Workshop Community and Cultural Center) Mariana Reyes Angleró, considered U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris´ visit to that cultural center as important since it allowed the number two official in the White House to hear complaints about Puerto Rico’s colonial situation, problems to access housing and criticism of tax incentives such as the old Act 22.

Tags
Kamala HarrisEstados UnidosPuerto RicoTito MatosIncentivos contributivos
José A. Delgado
Nacido en San Juan. Graduado de la Escuela de Comunicación Pública de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Tiene estudios en Derecho. Ha trabajado en radio, televisión y prensa escrita. Estuvo 17...
