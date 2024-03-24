Mariana Reyes Angleró, Executive Director of the community and cultural center, talks about the U.S. Vice President’s visit to that center
March 24, 2024 - 2:31 PM
Mariana Reyes Angleró, Executive Director of the community and cultural center, talks about the U.S. Vice President’s visit to that center
March 24, 2024 - 2:31 PM
The Executive Director of Taller Comunidad La Goyco, (La Goyco Workshop Community and Cultural Center) Mariana Reyes Angleró, considered U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris´ visit to that cultural center as important since it allowed the number two official in the White House to hear complaints about Puerto Rico’s colonial situation, problems to access housing and criticism of tax incentives such as the old Act 22.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: