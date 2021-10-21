Washington - Federal investigators have knocked on the doors of Puerto Rico government offices as part of wide-ranging inquiries involving government contracting over the past four years.

Federal authorities, for example, have filed orders to produce documents to the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction, and Resiliency (COR3), El Nuevo Día confirmed.

The investigations include issues related to contracts awarded with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds to mitigate damages caused by Hurricane María and the coronavirus pandemic, and grand jury sessions, according to sources.

“I have received ‘subpoenas.’ I can’t confirm for who the recipients were or which federal entity (filed the subpoena),” COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy Rivera, who took office in January when Governor Pedro Pierluisi’s term began, said Tuesday.

Laboy Rivera did not specify the date he received the request for information.

COR3 coordinates the reconstruction process, which involves tens of billions of dollars in FEMA funds.

The first reports of the federal investigation have targeted the handling of contracts in the administrations of Ricardo Rosselló Nevares and Wanda Vázquez Garced.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to comment.

The development of the investigations comes after, starting in federal fiscal year 2021, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), doubled the number of agents assigned to its anti-corruption units, which increased from two to three.

“By the end of last year, we had two units and now we have a third,” Limary Cruz Rubio, FBI spokesperson in San Juan, said yesterday, indicating that they cannot comment on “specific investigations.”

But she did confirm, without providing the exact number, that currently, they have twice as many agents as they had in September 2020.

Cruz Rubio said the increase in resources goes hand in hand with the number of complaints received and how quickly they have been able to handle them.

The U.S. Department of Health’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) had already announced that it would conduct two audits in Puerto Rico this year in response to suspicions of improper payments under the Medicaid program, which funds most of the Puerto Rican government’s Vital plan.

Following the summer 2019 corruption charges over Health Insurance Administration (PRHIA) contracting, the OIG had decided to examine whether payments have been improperly claimed in Puerto Rico on behalf of dead beneficiaries or those assigned “multiple identification numbers” under the Medicaid program.

The San Juan U.S. District Attorney´s Office filed charges in July 2019 against top officials in the Rosselló Nevares administration for corruption in the Department of Education and PRHIA linked to contracts with the firm BDO and consultant Alberto Velázquez Piñol.

Earlier this month, former Education Secretary Julia Keleher pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. Initially, she was charged with promoting the hiring of an assistant at the Department of Education by inflating the value of the BDO company’s contracts with her office. She faced 11 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery, and identity theft.

Former PRHI administrator Ángela Avila, meanwhile, faces charges of wire fraud and conspiracy, as does former BDO manager Fernando Scherrer. Velázquez Piñol, with 18 charges, was the one who faced the most charges originally.

Meanwhile, following allegations about the failed $38 million contracts for the purchase of COVID-19 tests, then-Health Secretary Lorenzo González Feliciano said in April 2020 that agents from the FBI, the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Health Department’s Office of Inspector General contacted his office to ask him to keep emails.

The first corruption case brought by federal authorities related to emergency contracts after Hurricane María involved two FEMA officials - Ahsha Nateef Tribble and Jovanda Patterson - and Keith Allison, then president of Cobra Acquisitions, the company hired to repair the power grid.

Cobra Acquisitions won about $1.9 billion in contracts.

FEMA declined to comment on whether federal investigators have submitted new requests for information.

“FEMA does not comment on potential or ongoing investigations by any state or federal entity. FEMA remains committed to Puerto Rico’s recovery efforts while ensuring that the federal investment is made in a fiscally responsible and resilient manner in the face of future disasters,” said the federal agency in a statement.