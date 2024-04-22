The Full Land and Sea Experience at Marina de Salinas

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Salinas.- Hotel and restaurant Marina de Salinas brings people and nature together, offering stunning views of Puerto Rico’s southern coast.

Under new management since 2017, this establishment features 14 single rooms, 14 double rooms, a family suite with space for six to eight people, and four additional apartments with balconies overlooking the bay. “It is, without a doubt, a beautiful place:” this is how Juan Gastón, director of Human Resources at Marina de Salinas, describes it.

“Our clients are mostly local; however, in recent months we have seen an influx of international tourists because they arrive on their boats. Some French, Dutch, American, South American tourists, and even Danes have visited and become members,” Gastón explained.

Marina de Salinas hotel and restaurant offers visitors the convenience of arriving via highway 701, or by sea boat. “We have 122 spaces available for boats in the water, and a dinghy dock for boat owners who wish to arrive and enjoy our restaurant or ‘El Jalán Jalán Sunset Bar’, from where the best sunsets can be seen,” the executive added.

Marina de Salinas hotel and restaurant, is known for its seafood dishes. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Among mangroves and a large platform, visitors come together for activities. “El Jalán Jalán Sunset Bar helped us recover the essence of an open-air, family-friendly place with live music, pop and Spanish rock, and we also celebrate activities to welcome the summer. We hope this activity becomes a tradition, because it is very pleasant and has been well-received among our guests and visitors,” said Gastón.

Other coordinated on-site events include water poker games and the colorful Christmas-decorated boat parade.

Right across the bar is the “Convention Center,” which has enough capacity for 130 to 150 people. “The center has a wide view of the sea and the numerous keys that surround Salinas’s coast. It is a great venue for any kind of activity,” said the hotel administrator.

“Downstairs is ‘La Terraza’, which has a pool for guests or members of the marina, which includes a smaller room with an air-conditioned bar, and an outdoor space with enough capacity for 50 to 60 people,” he detailed.

The hotel has 14 single rooms, 14 double rooms, and a family suite. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Gastón also said that they are seeking to coordinate recreational marine expeditions to several nearby points of interest, based in the Marina de Salinas hotel and restaurant.

“We are working and promoting charter trips for guests and the general public to the different keys that line the coast from here to Guayama, and especially trips to Caja de Muertos island. There is always room for improvement and our intention is for each visitor to take home that unique experience of having been to Marina de Salinas,” he commented.

Regarding the restaurant, Gastón emphasized the freshness of his dishes, which are mostly made with locally sourced products. “We set ourselves apart with our seafood dishes and our variety of beef cuts and poultry, but we focus on highlighting fresh local fish. People come looking for the wahoo, turbot, flounder, mahi-mahi, and other fish, which are filleted right here and that gives them a very particular flavor,” he highlighted, offering additional details about the menu.

“We offer the seafood casserole with mofongo (fried plantain mash) balls and, in addition, roasted octopus with that local Puerto Rican flavor that is so sought after. We take great care of the restaurant because there is currently a general interest for good, varied food. We are known for serving dishes with fresh seasonal fish and we have the chef’s special available weekly,” Gastón mentioned.

As part of the house drink menu, they offer the Marina Mojito, which is known for its signature, refreshing blue color.

The hotel offers stunning views. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

“Given the high demand for wine, we recently opened a cellar for those looking for white, red or sparkling wine,” he highlighted.