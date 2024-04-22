El Dorado Restaurant: Famous for its “Fish Drumsticks” and other Seafood Delicacies

Lee la historia en español aquí.

Salinas.- Among the excellent dining options Salinas offers, El Dorado restaurant combines a pleasant atmosphere with one of the most impressive views available.

Creators of the so-called “fish drumsticks”, this restaurant is known for its wide array of dishes that will impress those seeking quality beef cuts, fresh seafood from the Caribbean Sea, along with their favorite drink.

“Each place is known for a particular dish, and people here order conch a lot. Although our variety of fish such as queen snapper, flounder, wahoo, mahi-mahi, grouper, queen triggerfish, stingray, and others are the catch of the day, conch, in its different preparation methods, is very sought-after here,” said Rafael Alexis “Alex” Rivera, owner of the restaurant.

Regarding the so-called “fish drumsticks,” Rivera commented: ”that was Antonio Sánchez, “El Gángster,” who on his radio program began to mention that and people started ordering the ‘fish drumsticks,’ which is just fish when its two fillets have been separated from the backbone, but remain joined in the tail. When they are fried, they look just like that, like chicken drumsticks.”

Rafael Alexis “Alex” Rivera, owner of El Dorado. (Isabel Ferré Sadurní)

Meanwhile, the restaurant’s chef, Maritza Gutiérrez Ortiz, emphasized the importance of the quality and freshness that sets them apart, as well as ingredients that represent the setting, in order to attract customers and make sure they return.

“Satisfaction is that the customer comes back again and again because the flavor is good. We offer a wide variety and of course it entails a lot of work, but for the same reason, it’s the attention to details and the quality of the ingredients where the difference lies,” she expressed.

With live music on Mondays, the restaurant opens every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. It also features a space for special activities and a dock for boats. “Many come in their boats, they stop to eat and have a drink and then leave,” Rafael explained.

“Originally, I had planned to make this into a bar. But there is always room for creation, and we decided to venture into food and other concepts until we reached what we are today. Widely recognized by many of the tourists who visit us, our clientele is mostly composed of local tourists. I would say 95%,” he mentioned.