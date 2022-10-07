SALINAS - Expediting the permitting process, eliminating bureaucracy, identifying permanent construction projects not affected by Fiona, and unifying the rules are three options that can speed up post-Hurricane María reconstruction projects and those that will be linked to Fiona, Governor Pedro Pierluisi said Thursday as he showed Representatives Bruce Westerman (Arkansas) and Tim Kaine (Virginia) the impact of the hurricane on the island.

“One of the things I have already instructed to the heads of the agencies involved in reconstructions works, such as Highways and Transportation, and Transportation and Public Works, is to quickly identify all the projects underway, permanent construction projects, that were not impacted by Fiona to speed up those projects. And about those (projects) affected by Fiona, what we need is to quickly evaluate them to see if the scope of work of the project needs to be changed or if we have to request additional funds to complete them. And the goal is to have all these assessments complete before the end of the year,” Pierluisi explained.

PUBLICIDAD

He added that they are discussing this dynamic with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Meanwhile, the US representatives indicated that they could push to speed up the permitting process.

“I think $65 billion was allocated (after Hurricane María), and we know that the federal government has not moved fast. It’s something we need to work on to speed up the process. In terms of the permitting process, we need to do it urgently, especially in emergencies,” Westerman said.

Westerman was invited by Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner in Washington, Jenniffer González, who participated in the visit to survey the damage on the island, while the governor invited Kaine. Westerman is the leader of the Republicans in the US House Natural Resources Committee. This committee oversees Puerto Rico issues. While Kaine is part of the Senate Armed Services Committee overseeing the work of the Corps of Engineers in Puerto Rico.

The US representatives visited the bridge over the Nigua River on PR 1 in Salinas. This bridge collapsed, impacting part of the power lines.

“It is important that both of them see some of the damage we suffered. Jenniffer and I chose Salinas because we understand that here you can see the different damage Fiona caused,” said the governor.

González stressed that, together with the governor, she asked President Joe Biden to give priority to the channeling of the Nigua River in Salinas “because of its impact on the communities.”

“And that was before Hurricane Fiona. Now, after Hurricane Fiona, the Corps of Engineers already came twice and will be at the national level this week because we are asking them to give priority, and that will require congressional allocations,” she said while indicating that she and Representative Westerman are part of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee with direct jurisdiction over the Corps of Engineers.

PUBLICIDAD

She said that for the Nigua River in Salinas, there was an allocation of $60 million to begin studies and channeling plans, but after Fiona, the project is estimated to cost an additional $250 million, which should be allocated to the Corps of Engineers.

Karilyn Bonilla, mayor of Salinas, said that the work on the Nigua River is a “priority because once this flood control project is completed, more than 3,500 families will leave this risk zone.

She added that she has other mitigation projects that need “to be evaluated quickly”.

Kaine, who spoke in Spanish, stressed that knowing first-hand the damage, Congress can send the necessary assistance. He suggested unifying the rules to access post-María and now Fiona funds for relief and reconstruction projects. Not to do so, he added, would be “stupid.”

“This is a great opportunity for a congress member. For me to learn and listen, and then, to help,” he said.

Westerman showed solidarity with the Puerto Rican people as they were hit, in a short time, by two hurricanes, María in 2017 and Fiona just two and a half weeks ago.

González recalled that the island already has $2.8 billion for river channeling and coastal erosion studies but said that “additional resources” will be needed after Fiona and that inflation has to be considered.