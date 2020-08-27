The government of Puerto Rico has distributed or transferred only 37 percent of the $2.24 billion allocated through the federal CARES to fight the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the island, according to data from the Fiscal Agency & Financial Advisory Authority (FAFAA).

Not a single cent has been spent on technology programs for the public education system, the payroll of private companies, to expand telemedicine services, or to train small and medium-sized businesses on prevention protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of more than 400 people in Puerto Rico.

According to the most recent CARES Act disbursement report, other programs, such as assistance to small and medium-sized businesses, aid to public hospitals and support for the homeless still have more than 85 percent of the funds to distribute or transfer.

These funds could be at risk if not used by the end of December, said Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González Colón.

"It´s taking them a lot longer. There are only four months left to use them. There is a lot of need and the money is not on the streets ... That's what's also happening with the CDBG-DR funds," González Colón said.

"I haven't received any requests from the government or complaints of federal obstacles for their use, so the question is why they haven't been fully used. We saw an example of this issue with the earthquakes in the southwestern area. Funds were allocated to demolish structures and help municipalities, but they ask for so many state processes that everything is delayed," González Colón said.

Some guidelines were missing

The chairman of the House Finance Committee, Antonio "Tony" Soto, said the problem with some of the initiatives is that it took the FAFAA a lot to decide on the guidelines to use these funds.

“The underutilization of funds is very high. They haven´t distributed about $1.4 billion and there is so much need out there. The government of Puerto Rico does cannot take this long to disburse these funds. If they do not use them they would have to return them and that would send a terrible message to the federal government,” he said.

FAFAA says they have advanced many disbursements

However, Omar Marrero, head of FAFAA, recalled that although the CARES Act was approved in March, the plan for the use of these funds was agreed on in May after a series of conversations with the Treasury Department.

"There is a preconceived notion that the money has not been effectively disbursed. When we look at the plan, the guidelines and see how we have worked with that, the truth is that we have been ahead of other jurisdictions," said Marrero, who is also the Puerto Rico government's chief financial officer.

He said that during the first phase, they focused on the projects understood to be priorities and on transferring the money to entities or individuals that easily met the criteria established by the U.S. Treasury Department. Thus, they were able to quickly release or transfer CARES funds separated for unemployment insurance, to assist the self-employed, and to stabilize the finances of private hospitals.

“The plan has different phases and we said that when disclosing the plan. In some programs, disbursements were going to be almost immediate for some programs and others would have to be worked on later,” said Marrero, who added that even with 63 percent still not spent, they are among the top 15 jurisdictions that have proportionately used the most funds to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

He said that those initiatives that have taken longer have a similar program at the Federal level to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic. For example, he noted that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provided loans to help businesses and assisted with the implementation of the local payroll protection program.

The island has lost 82,200 jobs between July 2019 and July 2020, according to the Department of Labor and Human Resources.

"You can't just disburse money like that. You have to use mechanisms so that the money can be recovered if it is not properly used," Marrero said.

A promise to meet the deadline

The official said he was confident that these funds to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 would be used before the end of the year. He indicated that the $350 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) should begin in a few weeks. He explained they will distribute these funds using a formula that will calculate the per-employee payment based on the economic impact caused by the pandemic in the industry to which the company belongs.

"This is not a bailout. There is no way to hand out bailouts. We don't have the resources to rescue the private sector, and we want to be the most effective in helping," he said.

Other initiatives still waiting are those related to telemedicine, training for small and medium-sized businesses, and technological assistance for schools, he said.

An urgency to stop the fall

Juan Carlos Agosto, president of the Chamber of Commerce, stressed that it is urgent to advance programs, such as payroll protection, especially to avoid the closure of small businesses. He said that many of the 20,000 small businesses - with five employees or less - are at risk of disappearing because they have no cash flow.

"These businesses generate 170,000 jobs. If these funds are available to protect those jobs, they should be delivered as quickly as possible," he said.

CPA Kenneth Rivera, who has led several professional and business organizations, noted that this type of incentive helps offset the economic downturn intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He highlighted, however, that claims regarding a quick release of CARES Act funds have also been seen in other U.S. jurisdictions hit by business closures and measures to mitigate the spread of this highly infectious and deathly virus.

"It seems to me that there is no reason not to disburse that money and boost the economy of Puerto Rico that has been going through an unprecedented collapse. A program such as the local payroll protection program would have helped those people who used to work in bars, gyms, and movie theaters -which are now closed- to continue receiving their salary," said economist José Caraballo Cueto.

“All of this helps mitigate the effects of the economic downturn. These funds would represent like 6 percent of the economy this semester ... The government basic role in the economy is supposed to be to soften the fall and avoid excesses to withstand inflation. Now we are in a steep fall that we had not seen before. There are resources so there are no excuses for not mitigating this blow. If you don´t do it, the scars from the pandemic will be deeper in the long run,” he said.