Washington, D.C. – For Joe Biden White House, Puerto Rico´s recovery and reconstruction process shows “tremendous possibilities” for equitable and sustainable growth.

Following the natural disasters that struck the island and the coronavirus pandemic, Julie Chávez Rodríguez, Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, said that President Biden’s administration will first focus on bringing the resources promised to the island “as soon as possible”.

“Puerto Rico has waited too long to access the emergency relief aid it needs and deserves,” after the Donald Trump administration block essential funds promised to the island, Chávez Rodríguez said at a virtual meeting Tuesday held by Foundation for Puerto Rico that brought together representatives from various sectors of the island and the U.S.

As director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs, Chávez Rodríguez will address Puerto Rico issues at the White House.

“I am not an expert on Puerto Rico issues,” Chávez Rodríguez acknowledged while highlighting, however, the “strong commitment” that she assures the Biden administration has with the territory.

During the campaign, Biden´s plan for Puerto Rico included accelerating the disbursement of funds promised to the island for its recovery and reconstruction process, mainly after the disaster caused by Hurricane María and that the Trump administration blocked those funds.

The official said that having started, this week, the process for the disbursement of $6.284 billion in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Relief (CDBG-DR) funds is a first step, but she added there are other agencies, such as the Education and Transportation departments, that will need attention. “We are working hard and fast,” she said.

Chávez Rodríguez highlighted the importance of rebuilding Puerto Rico’s power grid, promoting renewable energy initiatives, the American Rescue Plan that Biden presented as well as investment in infrastructure that the President plans to promote.

With the Rescue Plan, she said they will push for Puerto Rico to “have more funding for vaccines, diagnostic tests, special protective equipment and support for small businesses.”

The director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs said that President Biden will fulfill another of his promises, which is reactivating an interagency task force on local issues.

Chavez Rodriguez said, they will ensure that there is a critical leadership that has the responsibility to move President Biden’s public policy forward. “That’s an important effort by the whole government,” she added.

Opening the meeting, Jon Borschow, CEO and founder of Foundation for Puerto Rico, stressed that the start of the Biden administration generates optimism and represents a real contrast to the administration of former President Trump.

Borschow recommended that Chávez Rodríguez examine the possibility that as part of the two-year waiver granted to the island to allow international aircraft to use Puerto Rico as a hub for air cargo and passengers, passengers without visas be allowed to transfer at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Laura Esquivel, vice president of the Hispanic Federation for Federal Public Policy, advocated for parity in federal programs, such as the Child Dependent Credit (CTC) and Medicare, and access to Supplemental Security Income (SSI).

Esquivel noted that the Biden administration has an opportunity to withdraw the challenge that Donald Trump administration’s Justice Department filed before the Supreme Court seeking to deny island residents access to SSI. “It’s money that would go straight into the pockets of the people who need it most,” she added.