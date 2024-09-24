The Democratic vice presidential candidate argued that the Donald Trump administration did not even treat Puerto Ricans as U.S. citizens
September 24, 2024 - 12:14 PM
September 24, 2024 - 12:14 PM
Washington D.C. - Considering that the administration of former President Donald Trump did not even treat Puerto Ricans as U.S. citizens, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota, said over the weekend that Puerto Ricans “are our neighbors” and that he and Vice President Kamala Harris intend to help the Puerto Rican archipelago.
