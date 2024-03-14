Three Brothers Restaurant: Over 50 years of flavor

Isabela.- In 1970, the decision to start a business to support the families of three brothers led to the establishment of a pizzeria initially known as Three Brothers Freeze. Today, it stands as one of the most recognized criollo cuisine restaurants in Isabela.

After 52 years in the market, Three Brothers Restaurant, located on Highway PR-2 in Isabela, has secured its place as one of the most popular places with diners. It is one of the oldest restaurants in the northwestern municipality.

“My father, Pedro Ulises Pellot, returned to Isabela after studying at the Escuela Hotelera of San Juan and working with renowned chefs such as Darío de Tres, Andrés Fernández Torres, Miguel Rodríguez, and Emilio Craf. It was there that he decided to open Three Brothers Freeze pizzeria alongside his brothers, Gabriel and Francisco,” shared Eric Pellot, the restaurant’s owner.

The pizzeria was housed in a unique boat-shaped building that caught everyone’s attention. It remained located on what was referred to as the Military Road until 1980, when Don Pedro, along with his wife Carmen Dumeng, known as “Lula,” decided to explore new ventures.

This is how Three Brothers Bakery was born. But 10 years later, after facing financial hurdles, the couple was forced to transform the business. “Inspired by Doña Lula’s ideas of serving plated traditional Puerto Rican meals, the business transitioned into what we now know as Three Brothers Restaurant. We’ve remained in the same spot as the bakery, situated on PR-2,” shared Pellot, who also serves as the chef.

The effects of the changes were quickly apparent, and the business regained its stability. However, Don Pedro’s health started to decline, leading him to sell the restaurant to his youngest son in 1999. Today, he oversees the operation alongside his wife, Madeline Nieves.

Three Brothers Restaurant is known for the great taste and freshness of its traditional Puerto Rican dishes. Early in the morning every day, the restaurant’s team, especially Doña Lula, stocks the display cases with an array of dishes ranging from rice and beans to soups, salads, assorted meats and fish, along with a diverse selection of desserts.

They also offer an à la carte menu that includes options such as mofongo, broths, soups; appetizers like sorullitos (corn fritters), pizza turnovers, fried wings, fried pork, fried chicken, and others.

Additionally, Three Brothers Restaurant is venturing into the market of healthy eating and nutritional planning by adding a weekly menu tailored primarily to individuals in need of specialized diets, whether for weight management or addressing particular health conditions.

“We prepare a weekly menu consisting of 10 to 12 dishes. Customers choose what they want and the amount they want for the week, then pick their orders up at the restaurant every Monday,” announced Pellot, noting that they also offer delivery service in towns such as Isabela, Aguadilla, and Quebradillas.

