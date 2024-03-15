Craft Cocktails at La Central in Isabela

Isabela.- Lisa Irizarry and Juan Andújar, both Isabela natives, originally planned to set up their private practices in Isabela’s downtown area. However, a sudden change of plans led them to transform their idea into something entirely different. Instead of setting up a traditional clinic and engineering consultancy, they opted for something more unconventional: a rustic bar. La Central became the municipality’s first cocktail bar in 2016.

At first, the couple saw it as a hobby; a place to unwind from their work routines. But after taking full control over the concept, it quickly won the attention of dozens of customers from Isabela and neighboring towns. It’s no longer just a hobby, it’s a full-time job.

“We wanted to provide services that were unavailable in Isabela, and we’re the first cocktail bar in town. Originally, we were planning to buy a space for our offices, but then we decided to pursue this as a hobby, despite having no prior experience in this field. While my partner had management expertise, I learned cocktail-making through online classes,” shared the owner of La Central, noting the overwhelmingly positive response to the idea.

PUBLICIDAD

Owners Lisa Irizarry Colón and Juan Felipe Andújar Zengotita. (Jorge A Ramírez Portela) (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

“I always talked about having a bar; it was a running joke between us, but it happened, and it’s been great,” highlighted Andújar.

The establishment’s philosophy is to adapt to what the customer requests, but the couple acknowledged that the best-selling drink is the Old Fashioned, considered one of the oldest concoctions.

However, the establishment’s original menu consisted of 23 drinks that are considered classics. “These are drinks from the Prohibition era. When people made whiskeys and didn’t have a license, but they trafficked them somehow in medical offices and laboratories,” explained Irizarry.

They later broadened their selection and added 8 additional cocktails, including basil with vodka and infusions with mint and lavender. But the reality is that there are thousands of recipes that can be concocted in this establishment. It all depends on the customer’s taste and the bartender’s creativity.

“We categorize the recipes into classics, modern twists on classics, and our own specialties,” Andújar noted.

“Every drink has its own personality. We always tell our customers that the favorite drink at the bar is the one they choose to enjoy,” he added.

In fact, every drink made at the establishment includes a base spirit—whether it is whiskey, gin, or vodka—, their homemade sweetener, a liquor modifier, and bitters, which are similar to seasoning food.

“We prepare an infusion, take a base spirit, and then modify it with different herbs and spices; we have a liquor to enhance the profile of the drinks,” expressed Irizarry.

Old Fashion cocktails from La Central in the foreground, Monk Blitz and Mobster Sour in the background. (Jorge A Ramírez Portela) (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

Some of the cocktails featured on the menu include: Alco 280 (white rum, aged rum, bitters), Train (spiced rum, lime, raspberry, bitters), Monk Blitz (vodka infused with basil, elderflower, lemon, cucumber) and Spritz (gin, Jamaican flower, sparkling wine, orange bitters). As for the classics, they have the Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Negroni, Penicillin, Revolver, and Moscow Mule.

PUBLICIDAD

But there is more to La Central than just craft cocktails. They also have tapas and dishes like fresh fish, beef cuts, and pasta, among others, served with a variety of accompaniments.

“We put care into the craft cocktails with our expanded bar; we adjust the kitchen once a year, and once a week we introduce a different dish. We also have what we call the venues. The goal of all three is to provide a glimpse into the art of mixology and cooking, which is culinary art; and the venue, which includes art exhibitions, musicians, comedians, poetry nights, artisan exhibitions, and others,” highlighted 34-year-old Andújar.

When asked by this newspaper if they have plans to open another establishment, the couple smiled and confidently confirmed and signaled their intention to expand into a town in the metropolitan area. “We enjoy the adrenaline rush,” concluded Irizarry, also 34 years old.