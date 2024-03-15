Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Oferta del Día
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
Magacín
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Junte Boricua
Newsletters
Preferencias
Dark mode
15 de marzo de 2024
78°lluvia moderada
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Se adhiere a los criterios de The Trust Project
The Puerto Rican flute fuses models from different cultures

Created by artisan Gerardo Hernández Cortés, these flutes are crafted from nazareno, mahogany, and capá prieto wood sourced in Isabela

15 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

Puerto Rico tiene su propia flauta: así fue creada
REPRODUCIR

Puerto Rico tiene su propia flauta: así fue creada

Desde Isabela, el artesano Gerardo Hernández Cortés diseñó la flauta puertorriqueña.

Glorimar Muñoz Berly
Por Glorimar Muñoz Berly

Isabela.- Puerto Rico has its flute and it was born in Isabela!

RELACIONADAS

Just over two years ago, the invention of artisan Gerardo Hernández Cortés led him to design this instrument, which fuses models from different cultures but uses local wood as its raw material.

The distinctive Puerto Rican flute, measuring 19.5 inches in internal diameter and 20 to 28 inches in length, has received “admirable” reception among flutists from the island and abroad, according to the artist. “Puerto Rican flutes are made of nazareno, mahogany, and capá prieto wood. I made it approximately two years ago. I have sold it to various flutists who record music for films,” said the musical architect.

“What sets this flute apart are its dimensions, which closely are very similar to those of flutes from the Middle East, India, and Afghanistan; however, it’s crafted from the same wood as the Puerto Rican cuatro, and the hole arrangement resemble that of South American flutes. Its design is comparable to the baroque flutes made in France. The Puerto Rican flute has seven holes. Six are used for playing, and one is for the wind to escape,” highlighted the artisan, who initially focused on building the Puerto Rican cuatro.

Several of the flutes made by artisan Gerardo Hernández Cortés, who fuses models from different cultures but uses local wood as raw materials. (Wanda Liz Vega)
Several of the flutes made by artisan Gerardo Hernández Cortés, who fuses models from different cultures but uses local wood as raw materials. (Wanda Liz Vega) (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

Prices vary depending on the type of wood used. “Flutes crafted from nazareno wood, known for its violet and white hues, are priced at $500, while others range between $180 and $200; it all depends on what wood is used. Bamboo flutes are more budget-friendly,” noted the artist.

The beginning of his craftsmanship journey

Hernández Cortés was only 14 years old when he entered the world of music. He was drawn to play the Puerto Rican cuatro and the saxophone. At first, he did not take any formal classes; he was self-taught. But as he honed his talent, he had the opportunity to study at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music, where he eventually became an expert in both instruments. However, he maintained that the flute “always interested me,” so he set out to learn to play it and create them.

Later on, the artist focused on studying their shapes and dimensions, which marked the beginning of his “self-teaching.” “I was able to measure them and construct them; I did it in a self-taught way. Then, I purchased the materials. I have been completely devoted to this craft for about two to three years. This is my therapy,” he stated.

“I craft flutes from all over the world, but only with wood from Puerto Rico because the sound is more robust and the tuning is more precise. For example, I make the Middle Eastern flute out of bamboo. I make flutes out of wood using hardwoods like the ones used for the cuatro. That’s how I made the South American, European, and Turkish flutes, but I designed the Puerto Rican one by blending all of those. I’ve already sold to different flutists from the United States like José Valentino and others, as well as musicians from Spain and Israel,” expressed the artisan.

In fact, he emphasized that the task is complex because of the designs and tuning details involved in each piece. Creating a flute takes him two to three days. “The raw wood comes in a square form; I draw and paint in the middle, then I put it on the lathe and it begins to rotate... giving it a cylindrical shape. Then, I hollow it out with a 19.5-millimeter drill and start making the designs and holes. After that process, I tune them to the requested pitch. Whether it’s 440 or 432 depends on the flute’s style. The holes determine the sound,” explained the experienced musician.

For additional information, call 787-458-5046.

Tags
Somos Puerto RicoJunte BoricuaSomos Isabela English
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Glorimar Muñoz Berly
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 15 de marzo de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: