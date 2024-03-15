The Puerto Rican flute fuses models from different cultures

Isabela.- Puerto Rico has its flute and it was born in Isabela!

Just over two years ago, the invention of artisan Gerardo Hernández Cortés led him to design this instrument, which fuses models from different cultures but uses local wood as its raw material.

The distinctive Puerto Rican flute, measuring 19.5 inches in internal diameter and 20 to 28 inches in length, has received “admirable” reception among flutists from the island and abroad, according to the artist. “Puerto Rican flutes are made of nazareno, mahogany, and capá prieto wood. I made it approximately two years ago. I have sold it to various flutists who record music for films,” said the musical architect.

“What sets this flute apart are its dimensions, which closely are very similar to those of flutes from the Middle East, India, and Afghanistan; however, it’s crafted from the same wood as the Puerto Rican cuatro, and the hole arrangement resemble that of South American flutes. Its design is comparable to the baroque flutes made in France. The Puerto Rican flute has seven holes. Six are used for playing, and one is for the wind to escape,” highlighted the artisan, who initially focused on building the Puerto Rican cuatro.

Several of the flutes made by artisan Gerardo Hernández Cortés, who fuses models from different cultures but uses local wood as raw materials. (Wanda Liz Vega) (WANDA LIZ VEGA)

Prices vary depending on the type of wood used. “Flutes crafted from nazareno wood, known for its violet and white hues, are priced at $500, while others range between $180 and $200; it all depends on what wood is used. Bamboo flutes are more budget-friendly,” noted the artist.

The beginning of his craftsmanship journey

Hernández Cortés was only 14 years old when he entered the world of music. He was drawn to play the Puerto Rican cuatro and the saxophone. At first, he did not take any formal classes; he was self-taught. But as he honed his talent, he had the opportunity to study at the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music, where he eventually became an expert in both instruments. However, he maintained that the flute “always interested me,” so he set out to learn to play it and create them.

Later on, the artist focused on studying their shapes and dimensions, which marked the beginning of his “self-teaching.” “I was able to measure them and construct them; I did it in a self-taught way. Then, I purchased the materials. I have been completely devoted to this craft for about two to three years. This is my therapy,” he stated.

“I craft flutes from all over the world, but only with wood from Puerto Rico because the sound is more robust and the tuning is more precise. For example, I make the Middle Eastern flute out of bamboo. I make flutes out of wood using hardwoods like the ones used for the cuatro. That’s how I made the South American, European, and Turkish flutes, but I designed the Puerto Rican one by blending all of those. I’ve already sold to different flutists from the United States like José Valentino and others, as well as musicians from Spain and Israel,” expressed the artisan.

In fact, he emphasized that the task is complex because of the designs and tuning details involved in each piece. Creating a flute takes him two to three days. “The raw wood comes in a square form; I draw and paint in the middle, then I put it on the lathe and it begins to rotate... giving it a cylindrical shape. Then, I hollow it out with a 19.5-millimeter drill and start making the designs and holes. After that process, I tune them to the requested pitch. Whether it’s 440 or 432 depends on the flute’s style. The holes determine the sound,” explained the experienced musician.