15 de marzo de 2024
Somos Isabela: A paradise with “perfect waves”

Isabela dazzles with its variety of beaches, which have become favorite destinations for many local and international surfer

15 de marzo de 2024 - 3:00 AM

Isabela’s impressive network of underwater caves is a magnet for diving enthusiasts. Pictured: Kike Bravo beach cave. (José E. Rafols/Special Report for El Nuevo Día) (José E. Rafols/Especial para El Nuevo Día)
Edlyn M. Vega Rodríguez
Por Edlyn M. Vega Rodríguez
Subeditora de noticiasedlyn.vega@gfrmedia.com

Isabela.- These coasts have their secrets. Every beach in Isabela has a genuine natural spectacle that delights many local and international surfers, while also attracting enthusiasts of various aquatic sports.

Known as the “Garden of the Northwest,” it ranks among the top destinations for those seeking thrills in the sea. The municipality boasts waves year-round and offers the perfect maritime conditions for beginners, amateurs, and professionals alike.

“This town has a special characteristic; this is what they call the north shore in countries like Hawaii and California, known for their constant waves. We could say that Isabela is a place with waves all year round,” said environmentalist and surfer Héctor “Tito” Varela.

One of the most well-known beaches is Jobos Beach; it’s great to teach surfing lessons there, but it’s dangerous for swimming because of the ocean currents.

“Even though it has an underwater current and was identified as one of the most perilous beaches in Puerto Rico with the highest number of drownings in a 2010 study, when you’re accompanied by surfing instructors, you can engage in the sport safely, efficiently, and effectively,” stated the resident of Isabela, while underscoring various organizational efforts to label the area with warnings about the dangers of marine currents.

On Jobos beach, the Surf 4 Dem entity carries out surfing clinics for young men and women with various conditions. (Jorge A. Ramírez Portela)
On Jobos beach, the Surf 4 Dem entity carries out surfing clinics for young men and women with various conditions. (Jorge A. Ramírez Portela) (Jorge A Ramirez Portela)

In fact, as part of ongoing awareness efforts, volunteers recreated an aerial map of the beach where they delineated the course of the currents.

“After providing orientation to the beginners, the instructor begins their lessons. There’s a sandbank in the middle of Jobos Beach that’s used for support to guide these young people as they learn,” Varela noted.

Another unique aspect of this beach is the variety of marine species it shelters that are visible to the naked eye, which enhances the experience for surfers. “When the waves get larger, it’s truly magical; there’s 12 turtles, stingrays, and manatees arrive during their season. It’s an experience that goes beyond just riding the waves, you’ll want to return again and again.”

La plaza de recreo es el corazón del casco urbano donde se celebran eventos de pueblo.Recorrido por el área de la desembocadura del río Guajataca, así como el área de playa.Silla de madera instalada en el “Coco Truck Puerto Rico” en la playa Middles.
1 / 6 | This municipality is a land of contrasts with coastal landscapes and great historical wealth.. La plaza de recreo es el corazón del casco urbano donde se celebran eventos de pueblo. - Isabel Ferré Sadurní

As surfers improve their skills, they start moving on to more challenging spaces. That’s where beaches like Secret Spot and Shore Island come into play; they have more powerful and better-shaped waves, known in surfer jargon as ‘wild waves.’”

“It’s a wave known as a shore break; it breaks closer to the shore and provides a little more difficulty for surfers because of its different sections. Ninety percent of the athletes either keep surfing or get knocked out by the crashes there,” noted the environmental leader.

“Shore Island, for example, is a sandy bottom that creates a perfect wave, both left and right, super-tubular. Next to this beach is what’s known as Sal Si Puedes (”Get Out if You Can”) which is practically a pipeline; it has perfect waves,” he added.

Isabela is also home to Middles Beach, which is primarily frequented by professionals and where, in fact, annual world competitions are held. “The wave quality here is impressive; it’s a large wave with good strength and excellent tubes. However, this beach isn’t ideal for beginners because it’s rocky and has reefs and sea urchins”” mentioned Varela.

Surfer Faviola Alcalá during a recent contest in Middles Beach in Isabela. (Alejandro Granadillo)
Surfer Faviola Alcalá during a recent contest in Middles Beach in Isabela. (Alejandro Granadillo) (Alejandro Granadillo)

Isabela offers diving aficionados “the best network of caves and marine caverns in Puerto Rico.” One notable spot is Kike Bravo Cave, also referred to as Shacks. “You’re literally navigating through marine caves; exiting one and entering another. It’s sometimes dubbed Manatee Cave because manatees were spotted in the area,” highlighted Varela.

But if you want to spend quality time with your family in a tranquil and secure environment, or perhaps engage in snorkeling, Poza Teodoro Beach and Parador Villas del Mar Hau are your best bet. These have natural pools.

Dune restoration

Isabela once had with the largest number of sand dunes throughout the island. Some were even over 100 feet high. However, extensive sand extraction that took place from the 1970s to the 2000s nearly eradicated them, disrupting not only the environment, but the quality of its beaches’ waves.

“We had a desert here; the sand dunes prevented the wind currents from directly hitting the waves, so we had impressive waves. This was confirmed by experienced surfers from those days,” shared Varela, who is also a community organizer for SurfRider Foundation Puerto Rico, a non-profit organization dedicated to coastal conservation.

In light of this situation, the community–often led by Varela–rallied efforts to restore the dunes. The initiative began around 2006, and the results are visible today. “We realized that plants solidify the dunes with their roots. We refer to them as embryonic dunes, and over the years, we’ve seen the development of many dunes along Isabela’s coast,” concluded the environmentalist.

Mangrove and dune restoration project of the Vida Marina organization at Middles Beach in Isabela. (Xavier García)
Mangrove and dune restoration project of the Vida Marina organization at Middles Beach in Isabela. (Xavier García) (Xavier García)
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
Edlyn M. Vega Rodríguez
Edlyn M. Vega RodríguezArrow Icon
Orgullosa isabelina, tía de dos niños, familiar. Estudié Comunicaciones en la UPR. Tengo una maestría en Administración de Empresas. Llevo 22 años en la industria del periodismo, 12 de ellos junto...
