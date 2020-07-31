As soon as the winds and downpours associated with storm Isaias blew across Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority's (PREPA) grid began to fail, leaving over 453,000 customers without service yesterday, Thursday, that is equivalent to 30 percent of those connected to the public utility.

The storm caused problems at different levels. For example, several PREPA facilities in Mayagüez flooded due to the heavy downpours associated with the storm. Similarly, damage was reported on power lines, fallen poles, and insulators, among others. However, what complicated the picture was that several transmission lines, which move large amounts of power between regions, went out of service in the middle of the emergency.

This situation made it difficult to transmit power from the south to the north of the island. However, early in the afternoon, PREPA´s personnel were able to activate one of the main lines connecting the Aguirre area in Salinas to the Cambalache area in Arecibo, going through areas near the San Juan metropolitan area, explained Ángel Figueroa Jaramillo, president of the Electrical and Irrigation Industry Workers Union (UTIER, Spanish acronym).

Una casa que ya estaba estructuralmente comprometida en el sector la Joya del barrio Barinas en Yauco colapsó en su totalidad tras las lluvias de la tormenta Isaías. (Ramón "Tonito" Zayas)

Un perro pasa por un área inundada en la comunidad Las Limas en Yauco tras el paso de Isaías. (Ramn "Tonito" Zayas)

El terreno donde ubica una extensa siembra de matas de plátanos se inundó en la comunidad Las Limas en Yauco a consecuencia de las lluvias de la tormenta tropical Isaías.

Una familia que perdió su casa tras el terremoto del 7 de enero sale de su módulo en un campamento en Guánica para ver los efectos de Isaías.

Postes del tendido eléctrico cayeron en la carretera PR-116 en Guánica debido a la fuerza de los vientos de la tormenta tropical Isaías.

Una excavadora levanta escombros de una casa que ya estaba estructuralmente comprometida en el sector la Joya barrio Barinas en Yauco y que terminó de caer tras el paso de Isaías. (Ramón "Tonito" Zayas)

Inundaciones en el barrio el Faro Guayanilla tras el paso de la tormenta tropical Isaías.

Mirtha Lopez y Manuel Ayala, alojados en una de varias estructuras de vivienda temporal en un campamento en el sector Siberia, barrio Encenada, en Guánica tras los terremotos intentan proteger lo que pueden tras el paso de la tormenta Isaías.

Una mujer que se aloja en uno de los campamentos tras los terremotos en Guánica evalúa los daños tras el paso de Isaías.

La marejada de la tormenta Isaías llevó sargazo e inundó parte de la comunidad El Faro en Guayanilla. (Ramón "Tonito" Zayas)

Siembras de plátano en Yauco se inundan tras las fuertes lluvias de la tormenta tropical Isaías. Facebook

This helped stabilize the grid and gradually increase generation and therefore, the areas with power. Caguas, Ponce, Mayagüez, and the San Juan metropolitan area were the main areas affected by the blackouts.

Fernando Padilla, Director of PREPA Project Management Office, indicated that they have some 253 brigades to carry out the repairs. Many of these works began yesterday on the distribution system – connected to houses - once weather conditions improved.

At about 5:00 p.m., the number of customers without service began to decrease as power was returning to areas without damage reported and where service was interrupted due to transmission problems connecting the regions.

Priority for repairs included hospitals, airports, and infrastructure considered critical in emergency situations.

By press time, there were 316,276 customers without power after the storm.

PREPA executive director José Ortiz said during a press conference that most of the customers without service would be reconnected "between today (yesterday) and tomorrow (today)."

"Most of the problems are easy to solve. The main problem is branches on power lines or trees that have fallen on the power line," he said.

He also said that those repairs that could take "a little longer" are those cases with fallen poles due to gusts or vegetation.

Ortiz argued that the main priority in the emergency operation was to protect the transmission towers, where he said they had focused in terms of cleaning up trees and branches.