Raúl Juliá
21 de diciembre de 2024
Suscriptores
prima:Twelve agency heads submit their resignations with no known replacements yet and others seek to remain in their posts

El Nuevo Día has learned that Governor-elect Jenniffer González has a team that passes judgment on her cabinet candidates and she herself, on occasion, interviews them

December 20, 2024

Governor-elect Jenniffer González has said that when she is sworn in on January 2, she will have her entire cabinet in place. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

While incoming Governor Jenniffer González continues the process of recruiting her cabinet, and two weeks before the new administration begins, at least nine - out of 123 - agency heads of the outgoing government of Pedro Pierluisi submitted their resignations effective December 31, but others are still making moves in the interest of remaining in their posts.

