The group, which has been criticized for its composition, will address challenges in the operational and fiscal aspects of the electricity system
December 19, 2024 - 12:44 PM
The 12 members of the Energy Transformation Committee, formed in recent days by Governor-elect Jenniffer González with a view to “charting the route” in the short term toward the stability of the electric grid, will hold their first meeting Thursday that will be led by the incoming governor, who has described the sector’s crisis as the number one priority of her administration.
