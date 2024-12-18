The Financial Oversight Board is preparing an estimate of the federal funds that have not been used and could be at risk under a potential budget cut
The executive director of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB), Robert Mujica, revealed that the agency initiated an analysis of the amount of funds that the federal government has allocated and committed to Puerto Rico, acknowledging that the loss of a significant portion of that funding - a possibility that could be on the table during the next presidency of Donald Trump - would imply a “massive impact” for the U.S. territory.
