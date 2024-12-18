Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Raúl Juliá
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Elecciones 2024
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Lotería
Especiales
20 de diciembre de 2024
74°nubes rotas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Robert Mujica acknowledges possible “massive impact” if Trump administration reverses allocations to Puerto Rico

The Financial Oversight Board is preparing an estimate of the federal funds that have not been used and could be at risk under a potential budget cut

December 18, 2024 - 2:07 PM

Updated At

Updated on December 18, 2024 - 2:07 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
FOMB Director Robert Mujica said that any change in government results in “growing pains”. (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

The executive director of the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB), Robert Mujica, revealed that the agency initiated an analysis of the amount of funds that the federal government has allocated and committed to Puerto Rico, acknowledging that the loss of a significant portion of that funding - a possibility that could be on the table during the next presidency of Donald Trump - would imply a “massive impact” for the U.S. territory.

RELATED
Tags
Donald TrumpPuerto RicoRobert F. Mujica
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
viernes, 20 de diciembre de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: