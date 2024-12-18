Opinión
Raúl Juliá
19 de diciembre de 2024
prima:Actions against Yanira Raíces Vega for not being a teacher and having access to certifications and career positions are being evaluated

Teachers’ unions repudiate the actions of the former Secretary of Education as a mockery of the processes to which thousands of educators are subjected

December 18, 2024 - 9:51 AM

Former Secretary of Education Yanira Raíces Vega applied for two school superintendent positions and is in the top tenths of candidates to be evaluated for the positions. (Xavier Araújo)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

The president of the Teachers Association, Víctor Bonilla, revealed Tuesday that the union is considering filing a formal complaint against former Education Secretary Yanira Raíces Vega for awarding herself three certifications from the agency, including one as a teacher, a position she has never held and for which she does not have the Teacher Certification Test (PCMAS).

Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Gloria Ruiz KuilanArrow Icon
Periodista con más 26 años de experiencia. Orgullosa de ser producto de la escuela pública. Criada en un residencial público de Bayamón en el que vivió la realidad diaria de muchos...
