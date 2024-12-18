Teachers’ unions repudiate the actions of the former Secretary of Education as a mockery of the processes to which thousands of educators are subjected
December 18, 2024 - 9:51 AM
The president of the Teachers Association, Víctor Bonilla, revealed Tuesday that the union is considering filing a formal complaint against former Education Secretary Yanira Raíces Vega for awarding herself three certifications from the agency, including one as a teacher, a position she has never held and for which she does not have the Teacher Certification Test (PCMAS).
