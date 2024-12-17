The former secretary appears first and second on the lists of eligible candidates for the positions, according to official documents from the Department of Education
December 17, 2024 - 4:37 PM
After receiving three certifications for positions in the Department of Education (DE) without meeting the necessary criteria, and being reinstated in a career position for which she did not meet the required probationary time, former Education Secretary Yanira Raíces Vega is now one of the main candidates to occupy one of two available positions for school superintendent.
