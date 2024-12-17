Opinión
Raúl Juliá
19 de diciembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:With three questionable certifications, Yanira Raíces is now seeking to secure one of two positions for school superintendent

The former secretary appears first and second on the lists of eligible candidates for the positions, according to official documents from the Department of Education

December 17, 2024 - 4:37 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
The former secretary of the Department of Education, Yanira Raíces Vega, has not been available for an interview with this newspaper. (Xavier Araújo)
Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
By Gloria Ruiz Kuilan
Periodista investigadoragloria.ruiz@gfrmedia.com

After receiving three certifications for positions in the Department of Education (DE) without meeting the necessary criteria, and being reinstated in a career position for which she did not meet the required probationary time, former Education Secretary Yanira Raíces Vega is now one of the main candidates to occupy one of two available positions for school superintendent.

