Fiscal Oversight Board requests a pause in the process of contracting new permanent electricity generation capacity
According to the entity, numerous questions remain that must be addressed before any award is made
July 23, 2026 - 12:52 PM
July 23, 2026 - 12:52 PM
Emphasizing that it retains the authority to evaluate any contract, the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF, by its Spanish initials) asked the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A) to postpone the selection of bidders for the two active solicitations for permanent generation projects until satisfactory answers are provided to questions regarding the broad limitations affecting the system, such as fuel access and the feasibility of simultaneously interconnecting dozens of electricity production facilities.
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