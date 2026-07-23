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prima:Fiscal Oversight Board requests a pause in the process of contracting new permanent electricity generation capacity

According to the entity, numerous questions remain that must be addressed before any award is made

July 23, 2026 - 12:52 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Executive Director of the Public-Private Partnerships Authority, Josué Colón, shares a moment with Governor Jenniffer González during an event on Wednesday at the Aguirre power plant in Salinas. (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Emphasizing that it retains the authority to evaluate any contract, the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF, by its Spanish initials) asked the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (P3A) to postpone the selection of bidders for the two active solicitations for permanent generation projects until satisfactory answers are provided to questions regarding the broad limitations affecting the system, such as fuel access and the feasibility of simultaneously interconnecting dozens of electricity production facilities.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Manuel Guillama Capella
Manuel Guillama CapellaArrow Icon
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
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