For the outgoing COR3 director, the incoming administration will have to work to increase the rate of permanent work disbursements by $1 billion a year
December 19, 2024 - 12:57 PM
Pedro Pierluisi promised would be the “quadrennial of the work,” the executive director of the Central Office of Reconstruction, Recovery and Resiliency (COR3), Manuel Laboy, said Tuesday that in the past two years, the foundations were laid for an “adequate pace” of work, although the “optimal pace” needed to complete the reconstruction early in the 2030s has not yet been reached.
