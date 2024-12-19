Opinión
Raúl Juliá
20 de diciembre de 2024
prima:Did the “quadrennial of work” materialize? Manuel Laboy defends the state of reconstruction after Hurricane María

For the outgoing COR3 director, the incoming administration will have to work to increase the rate of permanent work disbursements by $1 billion a year

December 19, 2024 - 12:57 PM

Manuel Laboy, who assumed the direction of COR3 after leading the DDEC last four years, said that the reconstruction has reached an “adequate” pace that should be “optimal” in the coming years. (Xavier Araújo)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista de Noticiasmanuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

Pedro Pierluisi promised would be the “quadrennial of the work,” the executive director of the Central Office of Reconstruction, Recovery and Resiliency (COR3), Manuel Laboy, said Tuesday that in the past two years, the foundations were laid for an “adequate pace” of work, although the “optimal pace” needed to complete the reconstruction early in the 2030s has not yet been reached.

