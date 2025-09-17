Opinión
17 de septiembre de 2025
88°nubes dispersas
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

Unstable weather: tropical wave will cause high risk of flooding for most of the island

The National Meteorological Service anticipated that gusty winds and landslides may occur.

September 17, 2025 - 1:20 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Tropical wave graph. (NWS San Juan)
Andrea Guemárez Soto
By Andrea Guemárez Soto
Periodista de Breaking Newsandrea.guemarez@gfrmedia.com

The combination of a tropical wave with a trough will cause unstable weather and ahigh risk of flooding for almost all of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, warned the National Weather Service (SNM).

“This pattern will continue until at least tomorrow. The wave will bring an increase in downpours and thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Cecille Villanueva Birriel, of the SNM.

The scientist urged drivers to use caution on the roads, as the rivers are high due to the rainfall activity recorded in previous days.

Likewise, the SNM indicated that gusty winds and landslides can be expected.

Regarding coastal conditions, Villanueva Birriel reported that there is a moderate risk of sea currents on the northern and eastern beaches of the island.

Similar conditions are expected for the next few days, so the weather agency advises bathers to exercise caution at all times, as a moderate risk implies the possibility of potentially deadly ocean currents in the area.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Breaking NewsServicio Nacional de MeteorologíaMeteorología
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Andrea Guemárez Soto
Andrea Guemárez SotoArrow Icon
Trabajé como productora de contenido para Equilátera. Como parte de ello, redacté breves reportajes sobre temas de salud que se publicaron como suplementos en El Nuevo Día y Primera Hora. Además,...
