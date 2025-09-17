Unstable weather: tropical wave will cause high risk of flooding for most of the island

The combination of a tropical wave with a trough will cause unstable weather and ahigh risk of flooding for almost all of Puerto Rico on Wednesday, warned the National Weather Service (SNM).

“This pattern will continue until at least tomorrow. The wave will bring an increase in downpours and thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Cecille Villanueva Birriel, of the SNM.

The scientist urged drivers to use caution on the roads, as the rivers are high due to the rainfall activity recorded in previous days.

Likewise, the SNM indicated that gusty winds and landslides can be expected.

Regarding coastal conditions, Villanueva Birriel reported that there is a moderate risk of sea currents on the northern and eastern beaches of the island.

Similar conditions are expected for the next few days, so the weather agency advises bathers to exercise caution at all times, as a moderate risk implies the possibility of potentially deadly ocean currents in the area.

