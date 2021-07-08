💬See comments
The University of Puerto Rico´s (UPR) Governing Board voted yesterday, by email, to request the resignation of the president of the UPR, Jorge Haddock, who, in written statements, expressed surprise at the decision.
Thursday, July 8, 2021 - 3:29 p.m.
