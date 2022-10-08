💬See comments
The US Housing Department (HUD) will not grant the island an extension for the use of the $1 billion allocated for City Rehabilitation under the Community Development Block Grant Program for Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR).
Saturday, October 8, 2022 - 2:54 p.m.
