💬See comments
The U.S. Senate today confirmed (54-45) the appointment of Gina Méndez Miró to the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico. She becomes the first openly LGBTQ+ member of that court in San Juan.
- ⎙
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 - 3:35 p.m.
The U.S. Senate today confirmed (54-45) the appointment of Gina Méndez Miró to the U.S. District Court for Puerto Rico. She becomes the first openly LGBTQ+ member of that court in San Juan.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: