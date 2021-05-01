Washington, D.C. - Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez issued a joint statement yesterday rejecting the Fiscal Oversight Board´s proposal that includes easing environmental regulations at a time when President Joe Biden calls on the world to address climate change.

In the joint statement, Schumer and Velázquez criticized that the Board overseeing the financial decisions of Puerto Rico’s elected government wants to expand the types of businesses and construction projects that will be excluded from environmental impact assessments.

Environmental lawyers have also claimed that the Board seeks to have the Planning Board revise its land zoning maps, intending to reduce siting consultations.

For both Democratic lawmakers representing New York, the Board´s proposals pose a risk for the environment and call on Governor Pedro Pierluisi and the Legislature to reject them. “Puerto Ricans have long fought to protect their natural resources. From the fight to shield the Island of Vieques from U.S. Navy bombings to preserving the flora and fauna on El Yunque; to fiercely advocating for free and open access to the beaches, Puerto Ricans understand that the environment must be protected for generations to come,” said Schumer and Velázquez in their statement.

PUBLICIDAD

They both agreed that especially “in the aftermath of devastating climate-change accelerating disasters like Hurricanes María and Irma, we cannot afford to be so reckless with environmental policy”.

“It is ultimately, the government of Puerto Rico and the Legislature of the island that has the authority to legislate and implement a permitting process, as well as the rules of doing business. While the Fiscal Oversight Board may set out a vision in their proposed FY2021 fiscal plan..., we encourage all who value the protection of Puerto Rico’s unique beauty to push back on such proposals that could ultimately hurt the environmental conservation of the island. From Congress, we will continue to provide the necessary oversight and push back against austerity measures that threaten the future of the island we all love,” they added.