Washington - Democratic Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez (N.Y.) hopes to bring the situation of the Puerto Rican government to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi next week. The island faces the potential loss of nearly $1 billion in Medicaid funds that will remain unused by the end of the federal fiscal year in 19 days.

“I had not received the letter from the governor, otherwise, I would have acted, faster” Puerto Rican Nydia Velázquez said yesterday, indicating that she learned this week of the Puerto Rican government’s new problem regarding Medicaid.

In a letter dated September 1 addressed to the congressional leadership, Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced said that, due to complications related to the pandemic and controls by the Oversight Board, her government might leave $1.054 billion of the $2.916 billion allocated in Medicaid funds unused for this federal fiscal year, which ends September 30.

The letter was made public Tuesday by former governor Aníbal Acevedo Vilá, who was surprised that Vázquez Garced warned Congress only 30 days before the deadline to use the money expires and that the governor and Washington Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González, had kept the matter quiet.

Vázquez Garced asked Congress to include a reauthorization of the funds in a resolution to be passed this month to temporarily extend, perhaps until December, the current federal budget.

After the August legislative recess, the U.S. House will reconvene on Monday for just three weeks. The Senate resumed its sessions this week.

If they can´t reach an agreement on an upcoming economic stimulus bill to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus, the main task for Congress this month would be to seek agreement to extend the current budget.

Since the bill does not involve new appropriations, island officials and their allies would intend to include language that would allow Medicaid funds to be used for the period stated in the resolution authorizing the extension of the current budget.

Although they face a shrinking schedule in Congress, the congresswoman understands that the coronavirus pandemic may have limited patient visits to the doctor, and thus the use of funds. She has also reaffirmed that the disparity in the island’s access to the Medicaid program - an issue on which she has introduced legislation - is a “long-term problem” that must be corrected.

“We have to work with both sides, Democrats, and Republicans,” said Velázquez, stressing that Commissioner González must speak with the Republican majority in the Senate to assist in “some kind of agreement.”

Velázquez recalled that both Republicans and the White House wanted to impose controls on Medicaid funds for the island, an issue that has been strongly overseen by the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Republican Charles Grassley (Iowa).

González has not reacted to the potential loss of funds from Puerto Rico’s Medicaid program, which last December was authorized an increase that would allow it to reach about $5.7 billion between this and next fiscal years.

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) is in conversations with the congressional leadership about the next steps. Jennifer Storipan, PRFAA executive director and Vázquez Garced’s representative in the U.S. capital, said that the PRFAA is participating in several ongoing negotiations regarding these funds for the island. And added that they maintain official communications with the leadership of the House and Senate and the committees with jurisdiction over Medicaid funds.

Leaders of congressional committees with jurisdiction over Medicaid funds have not made comments.