The nominees for Secretary of State nominee and Secretary of Justice spoke exclusively with El Nuevo Día about their priorities as soon as they are sworn in to their respective positions on Thursday
January 1, 2025 - 12:03 PM
The nominees for Secretary of State nominee and Secretary of Justice spoke exclusively with El Nuevo Día about their priorities as soon as they are sworn in to their respective positions on Thursday
January 1, 2025 - 12:03 PM
Veronica Ferraiuoli, who has been part of her team for 15 years, is convinced that she will be able to fully carry out the will of incoming governor Jenniffer González, who entrusted her with ensuring that all government components fulfill the promises made and established in the government program endorsed by the electorate on November 5.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: