Washington D. C. – Three dozen of Puerto Rican veterans and active duty service members residing on the island and the United States urged congressional leaders to pass a bill such as H.R. 2757, seeking to hold a federally binding plebiscite between statehood, sovereignty in free association and independence.

“Currently over 90,000 veterans live in Puerto Rico and every day they are denied equal rights, benefits, and representation merely for residing on the island,” said the veterans and active duty service members signing the letter circulated by the organization Puerto Rico Statehood Council (PRSC).

Under a Democratic majority and with only 16 Republicans in favor, the U.S. House passed last December (233-191) H.R. 8393, a bill identical to H.R. 2757, except for the dates of the potential plebiscites.

“After nearly 125 years of becoming a U.S. territory, the inequality inherent to Puerto Rico’s current political status dishonors and disregards the sacrifices of all Puerto Rican service members who have served since World War I (WWI) to today in every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces,” indicated the veterans who highlighted, among other things, the service of the “Borinqueneers” during the Korean War.

MG Antonio Vicens, U.S. Army National Guard, retired; BG Victor Pérez, U.S. Army National Guard, retired; COL Juan Rivera, U.S. Army, retired; COL Arnaldo Claudio, U.S. Army, retired; BG Víctor Pérez, U.S. Army National Guard, retired and LTC Dennis Freytes, U.S. Army, retired are among the 30 veterans and active members who signed the letter.

According to the Puerto Rico Statehood Council, the veterans signing the letter live in Puerto Rico, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Maryland, Arizona and North Carolina.

The veterans and active members, who circulated the letter ahead of the Memorial Day celebrations next Monday, said that the “118th Congress you have a new chance to do what is right by holding hearings and taking action on a reintroduced version of the legislation, H.R. 2757″.

“While this bill is not perfect, it does represent a significant step forward in the legislative process, and Congress must build on and further refine that foundation,” they added.

The bill is pending consideration in the House Natural Resources Committee, where among the Republican Majority, Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner, Jenniffer González, is the only member supporting the measure.

60 Democrats and six Republicans support the bill in the House.