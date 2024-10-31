Opinión
prima:Viviana Ramírez found Harris’ plan shallow and the insult to Puerto Rico at Trump’s event unacceptable

Despite her criticism, Ramírez reaffirmed her support for former President Trump due to her alignment with Republican values

October 31, 2024 - 10:29 PM

Viviana Ramírez called the comments made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe "completely inappropriate," criticizing the campaign for allowing such rhetoric at a former Republican president's rally.
José A. Delgado
By José A. Delgado
Corresponsal de El Nuevo Día en Washington D. C.jose.delgado@gfrmedia.com

Washington D. C. - Viviana Ramírez Morales, Project Dignity candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, expressed disappointment in Vice President Kamala Harris’s plan for Puerto Rico, describing it as lacking substance. Ramírez also voiced her disapproval of the recent insult to Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York City but confirmed her continued support for the former president based on their shared Republican ideology.

