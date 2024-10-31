Despite her criticism, Ramírez reaffirmed her support for former President Trump due to her alignment with Republican values
October 31, 2024 - 10:29 PM
Washington D. C. - Viviana Ramírez Morales, Project Dignity candidate for resident commissioner in Washington, expressed disappointment in Vice President Kamala Harris’s plan for Puerto Rico, describing it as lacking substance. Ramírez also voiced her disapproval of the recent insult to Puerto Rico at a Trump rally in New York City but confirmed her continued support for the former president based on their shared Republican ideology.
