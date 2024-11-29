Colectivo Ilé captures the challenges still faced in Puerto Rico and those that could worsen with the Republican president’s second term in office
November 29, 2024 - 12:36 PM
The denial of anti-black racism in Puerto Rico -rooted in the lack of statistics by race-, violent deaths at the hands of the police, massive deportations and the elimination of diversity programs and positive reparations actions could increase after the early return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House, warned the Colectivo Ilé.
