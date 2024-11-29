Opinión
Raúl Juliá
29 de noviembre de 2024
News
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“We are defending our lives”: anti-racist leaders prepare to resist Donald Trump’s policies

Colectivo Ilé captures the challenges still faced in Puerto Rico and those that could worsen with the Republican president’s second term in office

November 29, 2024 - 12:36 PM

Leaders of the Colectivo Ilé say they will continue the anti-racist struggle in Puerto Rico in the face of the socio-political reality and the potential systemic impact of Donald Trump's second presidency. (Xavier Araújo)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz Tirado

The denial of anti-black racism in Puerto Rico -rooted in the lack of statistics by race-, violent deaths at the hands of the police, massive deportations and the elimination of diversity programs and positive reparations actions could increase after the early return of Republican Donald Trump to the White House, warned the Colectivo Ilé.

Tags
Donald TrumpGeorge FloydBlack Lives MatterPuerto Rico
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
