After taking office in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he says he has met pressing issues regarding the medical system and services, while anticipating challenges in accessing federal funds in the next four-year term
November 26, 2024 - 10:52 AM
Carlos Mellado’s four years as secretary of the Department of Health were not exempt from historic challenges: from critical moments in the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive vaccination operation to the urgency of stopping the drain of doctors and improving access to services. A couple of weeks after passing the baton, he says he is pleased with his tenure.
