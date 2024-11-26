Opinión
Raúl Juliá
26 de noviembre de 2024
26 de noviembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:“Extremely satisfied”: Carlos Mellado defends his performance as head of the Department of Health

After taking office in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, he says he has met pressing issues regarding the medical system and services, while anticipating challenges in accessing federal funds in the next four-year term

November 26, 2024 - 10:52 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Carlos Mellado anticipated that, as of January, he will return to his medical practice. (Ramon "Tonito" Zayas)
David Cordero Mercado
By David Cordero Mercado
Periodista investigativodavid.cordero@gfrmedia.com

Carlos Mellado’s four years as secretary of the Department of Health were not exempt from historic challenges: from critical moments in the COVID-19 pandemic and a massive vaccination operation to the urgency of stopping the drain of doctors and improving access to services. A couple of weeks after passing the baton, he says he is pleased with his tenure.

