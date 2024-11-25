Opinión
Raúl Juliá
25 de noviembre de 2024
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Efforts against smuggling: “body scanners” are introduced to inspect inmates entering and leaving prisons

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation uses X-ray technology to identify substances and other prohibited items in correctional facilities

November 25, 2024 - 10:36 AM

The new tracking device will be used in the correctional population, so that every time they leave and enter the prisons, they can be registered through this X-ray machine. (Xavier Araújo)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Bayamón - Faced with the alarming number of 16 deaths of inmates due to overdoses so far this year, and to address the increase in contraband in the country’s prisons, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) is launching this Monday “body scanners” with X-rays to detect prohibited objects and substances, inside and outside the body, every time an inmate enters or leaves a penal institution.

Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
