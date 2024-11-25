The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation uses X-ray technology to identify substances and other prohibited items in correctional facilities
November 25, 2024 - 10:36 AM
The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation uses X-ray technology to identify substances and other prohibited items in correctional facilities
November 25, 2024 - 10:36 AM
Bayamón - Faced with the alarming number of 16 deaths of inmates due to overdoses so far this year, and to address the increase in contraband in the country’s prisons, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) is launching this Monday “body scanners” with X-rays to detect prohibited objects and substances, inside and outside the body, every time an inmate enters or leaves a penal institution.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: