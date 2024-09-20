The community center rescued by the residents in El Josco, Toa Alta, is part of the spaces that now have a solar panel system funded by the federal Department of Energy
September 20, 2024 - 9:20 AM
The community center rescued by the residents in El Josco, Toa Alta, is part of the spaces that now have a solar panel system funded by the federal Department of Energy
September 20, 2024 - 9:20 AM
After the passage of Hurricane Maria, exactly seven years ago, the community of Villa Esperanza, which embodies its name day by day, rescued the community center in the El Josco sector so that, more than a collection center, as it was left after the hurricane, it would become a permanent space to generate solutions from and for the community.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: