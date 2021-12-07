Puerto Rico, like other countries around the world, has been forced to implement new restrictions for travelers due to the Omicron variant, first detected by scientists in South Africa.

Along with the rest of the United States, the Department of Health implemented a series of measures for domestic and international travelers, seeking to delay the arrival of the new COVID-19 variant to the island.

If you plan to visit Puerto Rico in the coming weeks during this holiday season, you must consider the following requirements, effective from Monday, December 6.

What is the Travel Declaration Form (TDF)?

This document allows the Department of Health to monitor the health status of people visiting Puerto Rico through the Sara Alert system. All travelers arriving at the island must complete this form, regardless of their vaccination status or place of origin.

PUBLICIDAD

The Sara Alert tool allows people to be aware of symptoms in travelers entering Puerto Rico. Since it was activated, this system has identified 6,764 positive cases in over 4.8 million passengers who have visited the island since July 15, 2020.

Where can I fill it out?

The form can be completed online, before traveling, through the Travel Safe website.

If you cannot complete it before arriving at the island, you can fill it out at the airport. Complying with the declaration includes, among other things, attaching a copy of the vaccination card issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) or negative COVID-19 test result, depending on what you are required to present.

Travelers coming from the United States

In addition to filling out the Traveler’s Declaration, if you are not fully vaccinated, you must submit a negative COVID-19 test performed 72 hours before your arrival on the island. A person is considered fully vaccinated if he/she received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson or both doses from Pfizer or Moderna at least two weeks before traveling.

If you fail to submit a negative test result, you will have 48 hours to take a test in Puerto Rico and upload the result to your Travel Safe profile. Otherwise, you are subject to a fine of $300. Find your nearest testing center here.

It is important to clarify that fully vaccinated travelers coming from the United States will not have to submit a negative COVID-19 test, but they will have to fill out the Traveler’s Declaration Form.

PUBLICIDAD

International travelers

If you are traveling from an international destination to Puerto Rico, you must submit a negative molecular or antigen test result to your airline 24 hours before arrival, according to the new CDC guidelines. This applies to anyone two years or older.

Random testing

As part of the strategy to fight the Omicron variant, the Department of Health announced that 47 nurses will randomly test at least 100 passengers arriving at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) every day. That number could vary depending on the positivity rate, the incidence of the virus, and the total number of travelers arriving daily.

What measures apply if I am traveling outside Puerto Rico?

If you are traveling to a U.S. jurisdiction, it is not necessary to present a negative test for the virus, as the new measure applies only to foreign travelers.

Each international destination decides the measures it will implement at its borders, according to the threat posed by the pandemic. If you are planning an international trip, we recommend you visit the U.S. State Department’s website and CDC travel advisories.

Can I use the Vacu ID to enter or leave Puerto Rico?

Due to the spread of the Omicron variant, the order does not allow substituting the Traveler’s Declaration for the Vacu ID for those arriving in Puerto Rico. The Health Department clarified that the Vacu ID cannot be used as proof to enter the island during the next two weeks, as a prevention measure. However, it is worth clarifying that this order could be extended.

If your destination is one of the following eight places in the United States, you can enter with the Global Vacu ID: California, Hawaii, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, or Washington.

What about cruise ships?

Governor Pedro Pierluisi specified that travelers arriving on the island on cruisers must also comply with the same measures.

“If the cruiser comes from an international jurisdiction, federal measures requiring negative proof 24 hours before arrival at the port apply. And, if it is coming from an international jurisdiction, the federal measures requiring negative testing 24 hours before arrival at the port apply,” the governor explained.