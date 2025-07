Days away from taking the first step toward terminating LUMA Energy’s contract, the director of the Public-Private Partnerships Authority (AAPP) and Energy Czar, Josué Colón, anticipates a process that “should not take more than six months” until the cancellation is formalized and the transition to another operator begins, a phase that must be approved by the Fiscal Oversight Board (FOMB) and the Energy Bureau (NEPR).