The legal dispute between urban music singer Daddy Yankee, whose given name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, and his wife, businesswoman Mireddys González, continues this Sunday, when it is expected that, following a new order issued on Saturday by Superior Judge Anthony Cuevas Ramos, Mireddys and her sister, Ayeicha, will hand over access to the electronic accounts of the corporations El Cartel Records, Inc. and Los Cangris, Inc.