Raúl Juliá
31 de diciembre de 2024
prima:What’s the latest in the legal dispute between Daddy Yankee and Mireddys González?

From a motion for contempt to the extension of the deadline to deliver access to El Cartel Records, Inc. and Los Cangris, Inc. accounts, here is what happened over the weekend

December 30, 2024 - 8:52 PM

Ramón L. Ayala Rodríguez and his attorney Anabelle Torres Colberg. (Alejandro Granadillo)
By

The legal dispute between urban music singer Daddy Yankee, whose given name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez, and his wife, businesswoman Mireddys González, continues this Sunday, when it is expected that, following a new order issued on Saturday by Superior Judge Anthony Cuevas Ramos, Mireddys and her sister, Ayeicha, will hand over access to the electronic accounts of the corporations El Cartel Records, Inc. and Los Cangris, Inc.

Daddy Yankee Mireddys González
