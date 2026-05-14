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Lancôme presents its new skincare line with Roselyn Sánchez

The actress, presenter and Magacín’s Woman of the Year participated in the launch of Absolue Longevity MD, a skincare collection focused on skin longevity

May 14, 2026 - 7:08 PM

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Actress Roselyn Sánchez. (Suministrada)
By Magacín

The French brand Lancôme presented its new skin care collection, a proposal that combines biotechnology, dermatology and “wellness science” to work on the so-called “visible biological age”. The local launch of Absolue Longevity MD, considered its most important innovation in more than two decades, was attended by actress and businesswoman Roselyn Sánchez.

The event on the island also brought together figures from the field of beauty and digital content, such as Lya Meléndez and Frances Estrada, as part of a global strategy that has positioned this proposal among the most relevant of the year in the industry. Internationally, the collection was presented at the American Academy of Dermatology, reinforcing its scientific approach.

With this new line of products, the luxury brand’s entry into the so-called “longevity beauty”, an approach that distances itself from the traditional anti-aging discourse to focus on the functionality of the skin over time.

Developed after more than 20 years of research by L’Oréal Longevity Research, the collection brings together biotechnology, dermatology and wellness science in formulas designed to impact the skin’s visible biological age. According to data shared by the brand, the development is backed by 59 clinical studies, more than 26 scientific publications and five patented formulas.

The collection is organized into three protocols according to life stage: Anticipate, aimed at young skin or skin under 35 years of age with a preventive approach; Intercept, designed for consumers between 35 and 55 years of age who are beginning to notice the first visible signs; and Reset, aimed at mature skin looking to work on more advanced signs and regeneration processes. The brand’s clinical data point to improvements in elasticity, firmness and cell renewal.

One of the key components of the line is Mitopure, developed by the Swiss company Timeline, an ingredient associated with Urolithin A that is used for the first time in topical format within luxury skincare and seeks to support the skin’s mitochondrial function.

“With Absolue Longevity MD, Lancôme redefines what luxury skin care means. We’re not just talking about anti-aging; we’re talking about a new scientific vision focused on cellular longevity and accompanying the skin at every stage of life,” said Patricia Martinez, brand manager for Lancôme Puerto Rico.

Absolue Longevity MD is now available at the brand’s authorized points of sale.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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