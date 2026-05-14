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Daddy Yankee surprises Ed Sheeran fans in Puerto Rico

The rapper was the surprise guest at the British star’s concert at the Puerto Rico Coliseum

May 14, 2026 - 6:56 PM

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Ed Sheeran invited Daddy Yankee as his special guest for the concert held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum. (Suministrada)
Damaris Hernández Mercado
By Damaris Hernández Mercado
Periodista de Entretenimiento y Estilos de Vidadamaris.hernandez@gfrmedia.com

A special guest, well known to Puerto Ricans, was what the international star Ed Sheeran had last night at his concert at the Puerto Rico Coliseum.

The British artist made his assignment by selecting singer Daddy Yankee as the big surprise guest of the musical show of his “Loop Tour” concert.

Fans of the British artist never imagined that the return of the so-called “Big Boss” to the stage of the coliseum, where he said goodbye in 2023, would be at the invitation of the interpreter of “Shape of You”.

Sheeran is one of the singers who likes to experiment in music so he has collaborated with artists of diverse genres and nationalities such as Shakira and J Balvin, to name a few.

Since that opening, he invited Daddy Yankee to be part of his concert in Puerto Rico and even accompanied him on guitar.

Daddy Yankee’s appearance unleashed the frenzy and euphoria of the audience. As soon as the first notes of Daddy Yankee and Bizarrap’s collaboration, "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66″, were heard, the attendees pulled out their cell phones because they predicted what was to come.

“El Cangri” began to perform his famous collaboration amidst screams and the enthusiasm of Ed Sheeran who accompanied him on guitar.

Then Daddy Yankee performed part of his hit song "Sonríele" (Smile), one of his most listened to songs after his spiritual conversion.

Ed Sheeran, on the other hand, offered a high level show where attendees were very pleased and satisfied with the performance of the interpreter of “Perfect”, judging by the reaction of the audience in different videos that are spread on social networks.

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This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

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Ed SheeranDaddy YankeeConciertosConcierto
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Damaris Hernández Mercado
Damaris Hernández MercadoArrow Icon
Natural de Naranjito, Damaris Hernández Mercado inició labores en la industria de las comunicaciones en Puerto Rico en 2000. Ha laborado por más de dos décadas para El Nuevo Día de...
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