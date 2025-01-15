The Citizen Victory Movement is out of the electoral franchise, the PIP enters as a state party and it remains to be seen what will happen with Proyecto Dignidad
The Citizen Victory Movement is out of the electoral franchise, the PIP enters as a state party and it remains to be seen what will happen with Proyecto Dignidad

January 15, 2025 - 10:14 AM
After an administrative recess that ends on January 21, when the State Elections Commission (CEE) resumes operations it will have a new composition based on the official results of the general elections, as established by the Electoral Code, but there is still controversy about the parties that will finally be part of the operations of the electoral body for the next four years.
