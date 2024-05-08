We are part of The Trust Project
White House Announces $90 Million for Puerto Rico Housing Programs
The funds are part of HUD annual formula-based grants
May 8, 2024 - 2:16 PM
Washington, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) allocated almost $90 million to Puerto Rico as part of the annual formula-based programs aimed at providing assistance to low-income communities and citizens, the White House announced.
