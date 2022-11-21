The natural disasters that have affected us in the last five years, such as hurricanes Irma and María, the earthquakes in the southern area, and this year’s hurricane, Fiona - in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic - have brought death, destruction, and hardship to the island. A reality from which we are just beginning to recover. But these fateful onslaughts of nature have also had an effect on the sensitivity of artists, and it is not strange that, in the era of global warming and climate change, art is another way to speak out about the growing dangers while inspiring and raising awareness among to achieve positive changes.