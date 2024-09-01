We assert that the biggest obstacle to decentralization is Law 85 of 2018, which should be amended or repealed, writes Emilio Nieves
September 1, 2024 - 8:15 PM
We assert that the biggest obstacle to decentralization is Law 85 of 2018, which should be amended or repealed, writes Emilio Nieves
September 1, 2024 - 8:15 PM
The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, Miguel Cardona, has expressed his love for Puerto Rico and his desire to contribute to a higher quality education for our students. It is the first time in history that a federal Education Secretary is of Puerto Rican origin and feels the commitment to give greater attention to education in his homeland.
Las noticias explicadas de forma sencilla y directa para entender lo más importante del día.
Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: