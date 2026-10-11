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The lessons from the Cornell case must be applied urgently
The horrifying case of the rape of a university student in the United States by seven men, and the even more appalling response of the educational institution to the brutal assault, should prompt deep reflection among all sensitive individuals, both on the vulnerability to which women are subjected in many of our societies and on the way we raise our boys.
October 11, 2026 - 4:17 PM