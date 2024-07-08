His silver medal in freestyle wrestling crowned a historic performance for Puerto Rico at the Olympic Games of 2012 in London
July 8, 2024 - 12:48 PM
When the Puerto Rican delegation landed at the Olympic Games of 2012 in London, Franklin Gómez’s name was circulated as a serious candidate to give the island its first medal in wrestling in this sporting venue. Gómez and hurdler Javier Culson figured as the island’s hope to win two medals in the same Olympics for the first time since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.
