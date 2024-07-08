Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
8 de julio de 2024
86°lluvia moderada
EnglishSports
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
prima:Puerto Rican Olympic Legends: Jaime Espinal left behind a life of “struggles” to become one of history’s most unexpected Olympic medalists

His silver medal in freestyle wrestling crowned a historic performance for Puerto Rico at the Olympic Games of 2012 in London

July 8, 2024 - 12:48 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
2012 | Jaime Espinal se queda con la plata en lucha olímpica durante las Olimpiadas en Londres. (GFR Media)
Jaime Espinal won silver in Olympic wrestling during the London Olympics.
Yolymar de Jesús Pérez
By Yolymar de Jesús Pérez
Periodista de Deportesyolymar.dejesus@gfrmedia.com

When the Puerto Rican delegation landed at the Olympic Games of 2012 in London, Franklin Gómez’s name was circulated as a serious candidate to give the island its first medal in wrestling in this sporting venue. Gómez and hurdler Javier Culson figured as the island’s hope to win two medals in the same Olympics for the first time since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

RELATED
Tags
Jaime EspinalPuerto RicoCOPUR
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Yolymar de Jesús Pérez
Yolymar de Jesús PérezArrow Icon
La carrera de la yabucoeña Yolymar de Jesús Pérez como periodista inició en los pasillos de la Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR), recinto de Río Piedras, cuando laboró con el medio...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 8 de julio de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: